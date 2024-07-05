'AITA for threatening to uninvite my mom from my wedding if she didn't punish my sisters for what they did to my fiancée?'

My fiancee took off screaming. I ran after her but couldn't keep up. We saw a white gown in the pool and she immediately leapt in. I jumped in after her and could hear them laughing.

She grabbed the dress and became confused and said it wasn't hers. My sisters began to laugh and said it was an old dress they bought at a consignment store.

I've never seen my fiancee so angry. She got out of the pool dripping wet and demanded to know what my mom was going to do. My mom told her she needed to watch her tone when she is living in her house for free, but then she did tell my sisters that was not ok and too apologize.