'My husband is upset I refuse to throw out sentimental items from my late husband. AITA?' UPDATED 2X

I've had a few hostile comments and DMs saying that I've been trying to make him uncomfortable by asking him to family things, forced my idea of normal on Ned, and even "forced him to be in a polyamorous relationship with a ghost". I don't see how because I changed my name, go out of my way to not mention or do anything related to John, save for the one day a year when we have the reunion.

I even used to celebrate mine and John's anniversaries and wore his ring, but I stopped doing that before Ned and I met. I don't even mention the traditions we had out of respect. I do miss him sometimes, but I'm not pining and I don't verbalize it except to my therapist. Therapy helped me immensely here, and I'm working my hardest.