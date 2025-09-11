'AITA for throwing away food my husband leaves laying around, even if it’s 'still on the sheet?'

I asked him to try to be mindful and just put it away as you use it - and wipe the counter once you’re done, don’t just make a plate of food and go play video games leaving the kitchen a mess. He said he would, but he sounded annoyed like I was making an issue that he didn’t agree was an issue.

Fine, we don’t have to agree on what we feel are issues but we should be able to respect the others needs and opinions. Anyway, I came home the other day and he’d made cookies. Great, he loves those. I don’t eat them myself but who cares, it’s for him. Except there’s crumbs everywhere, the cookie sheet with cookies is sitting there (uncovered, 12 hours after cooking).