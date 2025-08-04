'AITA for throwing away a gift after my boyfriend made fun of it in front of his friends?'

EDIT: I forgot to mention he'd apologized and took me out while still adding those other comments, he explained that we were all tipsy when he'd said it and that I'd just taken it a step too far which is why I'm torn on how to feel about it all. Yes we've been together for six months but known each other for nearly 2 years so it included even stuff from way before.

SoSaysTheAngel wrote:

NTA. Your boyfriend made fun of you. You put time, effort, and thought into a lovely gift, and he disrespected it, and you.

He was. He was mean, and cruel. And when you called him on it, instead of having a realisation he doubled down. He mocked you and told you it was your fault you were upset by his actions. This man will invalidated your feelings forever if you let him.

"He didn't mean to hurt my feelings."