'My husband refused to look for our lost dog. AITA for throwing away his Xbox?' UPDATED

As for my husband, he now treats Tippy as if he doesn't exist. He went and bought a new xbox controller right after Tippy was brought back and now demands that I pay him for damaging his property.

I am willing to pay because I realise my impulsive response was not the best decision and nor was it the best way to deal with my situation. My approach towards my husband's Xbox and my husband's approach towards Tippy were both horrible and irrational.

Many of you mentioned that my husband may have been neglecting our daughter. It's unfortunate that you were right.