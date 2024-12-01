Woman throws out boyfriend’s 'unique' relationship 'performance report' where he says she's 'been slacking.' AITA? + UPDATE

So I snapped. I said, “Mark, I’m your girlfriend, not your employee. And if you want 100%, maybe try being a 100% boyfriend first.” I grabbed the folder and threw it in the trash. He got mad and said I was “being emotional” and “not open to constructive criticism.”

Now he’s barely speaking to me and says I embarrassed him by overreacting. His best friend said I should’ve “heard him out” because it’s a “unique approach” to a relationship. But like… am I crazy here?? AITA?

Edit: Wow, this post blew up.. I am planning on leaving him soon. Will update when I do that[tomorrow probably].

Edit 2: I broke up with him.