'AITA for throwing out my friend’s couch after it sat in my garage for 3.5 years?'

Fast forward to this year — now year six. I mention I’m cleaning out the garage and she casually says, “Oh, I need to come get that couch.” Me: “It’s gone. The squirrels got it.”

Her: “What?”

Me: “Yeah. The garage isn’t insulated. They love it in there.”

Her: “I had no idea.”

Me: “You did. You just forgot. And I said two weeks.”

She hasn’t spoken to me since. Unfriended. Full stop. Meanwhile, I lived around that couch. I broke my toe on it. I had to work around it constantly. I paid to have it hauled away. It took up space I didn’t have for three and a half years. The first time she brought it up was in year six.