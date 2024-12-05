'WIBTA for throwing my in-laws and SIL out of my house?' UPDATED

Earlier this year, I confronted them about when they can move out and they flip out on me. My in-laws have the audacity to insults me by saying that my late grandparents literally hand me down everything I have now and how I should not have any problem with them living with me for the foreseeable future. (Just to be clear, the house belongs to my late grandparents so it mean so much to me.

They literally put me as the sole inheritor to everything they own including their savings and life insurances.) I got angry and leave the house. My wife have been texting me non-stop eversince, telling me to come back and apologise for trying to kick her family out of MY house and how selfish I was for putting money over family. I reminded her of her promise and she hang up on me.