'AITA for throwing my friend’s diagnosis in her face?'

OP responded:

She was diagnosed by two independent psychiatrists when I met her, and after ten years of being around her I’ve learned a lot about BPD. I know I’m not officially qualified, but I know her better than anyone, and honestly…you recognize the patterns when you see them.

I’m aware that I’m not the person who gets to diagnose her, and that’s exactly why I never said anything earlier. The only reason I finally did was because I really saw her life falling apart. She was losing her friends, her job, her sense of identity…and I genuinely hoped she could get back on track.