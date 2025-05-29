Woman kicks her sister out of her birthday party for replacing her 'dream cake' with one made by her kid. AITA?

I told her that I hoped she was kidding and that it was some fake cake and she had the real one in her car or something. But no. This nightmare was a real, and my sister still didn't understand why I was angry.

I told her to go away. She was still confused, we had a huge fight and I ended up throwing her, her daughter (she was in the living room, she didn't see the whole conversation) and the cake out.

Then I went to the store and bought 3 cakes, the birthday party went well, but a few people asked about my sister. And the next day my sister started complaining about how I treated her, which led to a conflict in the family.