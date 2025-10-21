'AITA for throwing out someone's college coursework?'

Anyway, I mindlessly grabbed the USB, tossed it and a couple hours later dragged my trash can back into the garden. Later on while scrolling social media I noticed a post from my neighbor on our community's page asking if anyone had seen a black and blue USB stick, to please return it to her as her friend had lost it.

I commented saying I'd found one matching the description, what I'd done with it, and apologized. Moments later I had her and her friend banging on my door, yelling about how important the USB was and how stupid I was for just throwing it out, insisting that I not only pay to replace it but also pay them to compensate for the loss of all their hard work.