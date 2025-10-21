'AITA for throwing out someone's college coursework?'

I threw out a USB stick found on my garden wall, now I'm being yelled at because it contains someone's college work and apparently I should have tried to find the owner first
So, trash day came around and while taking my trash can to the curb, I noticed a black and blue USB stick sitting on my garden wall. This particular wall separated my garden from an alley that cuts between my house and the one next to me so naturally an annoying amount of passing people toss their garbage onto/over my wall.
It's also a convenient height for people to place things on. I started keeping my trash can next to said wall to try and encourage people to use it instead but it didn't make much of a difference. I've gotten into the habit of just grabbing anything I see and disposing of it properly. Comes with the territory I guess...
Anyway, I mindlessly grabbed the USB, tossed it and a couple hours later dragged my trash can back into the garden. Later on while scrolling social media I noticed a post from my neighbor on our community's page asking if anyone had seen a black and blue USB stick, to please return it to her as her friend had lost it.
I commented saying I'd found one matching the description, what I'd done with it, and apologized. Moments later I had her and her friend banging on my door, yelling about how important the USB was and how stupid I was for just throwing it out, insisting that I not only pay to replace it but also pay them to compensate for the loss of all their hard work.
I didn't really know what to say at first. All I managed was another apology for what feels to me like an honest mistake, and I'm happy to buy them a new USB stick. Hell, I'd splash out on a multi pack if it means that much. But I'm not giving them compensation.
For one, I can't judge what the work was worth given none of us know how long or how much work was done. And for a college kid, I kinda feel like this could be an important lesson in keeping track of important things (and making other back-ups). On the community post I'm being slammed for not looking for the owner first and throwing out something that doesn't belong to me.
I honestly feel like I'm going crazy. Am I supposed to keep every chip pack and soda can incase the owner comes looking for it too?! I'm sorry, but in my eyes someone just left more trash on my wall for me to deal with. Maybe don't leave your "important" coursework on your friend's neighbor's wall? AITA here?
Darkwoodconsort wrote:
NTA. I lived with a back alley and found all sorts of stuff that I just threw out. But this was before Facebook so no one could say "hey why did you do that". As a college student you learn to BACKUP everything. You never have just one copy of any coursework. Replacing the USB nice. Compensation for the coursework NOPE.
I would go full petty passive aggressive and every piece of trash take a picture and post to the Facebook page and ask "Whose is this. I don't want to throw it out without making sure it is trash."
Sea_register1095 wrote:
I would have left it there, as obviously it was misplaced. Give someone a week to return a claim it. Or post that you found it. It seems pretty ruthless to just toss it. On the other hand, now the person it belonged to has learned the hard way to back up important things in multiple places. It's not hard to do.
ApprehensiveBook4214 wrote:
NTA. Plugging an unknown USB into your computer to see if it offers any information on the owner isn't safe to do. I do think you made a mistake saying you'd seen it and tossed it. Knowing something doesn't mean it's prudent for you to share that information.
As you've learned the hard way. Just disengage. This will blow over as soon as there's another "scandal." Don't give the opinions of AHs who can't clean up after themselves another thought.
maximweinstein wrote:
NTA. It was left on your property, along a border with an alley, in an area that typically attracts trash. And, unlike a smartphone or wallet or something, you had no way to assess its value or track down the owner.
Could you have been nice and posted about it on the community page? I suppose, but I probably wouldn't have bothered in this situation. If it was so important to the owner, they should have taken better care of it.
mildfeelingofdismay wrote:
NTA, it was an honest mistake - but you shouldn't have owned up to it, because now you're getting crap from people who want to place the blame of their incompetence elsewhere.
Sockan93 wrote:
YTA, anyone who says otherwise is mental. Of course you shouldn't plug it into your computer! But just throwing it away is also extremely stupid. Also, no one is saying you need to save every piece of trash. But there is clearly a difference between a USB and an empty can of soda! It is, of course, irresponsible for them to forget the USB. But I still can't get over that you just threw it away.
Ihaveboxerdogs wrote:
I won't go as far as to say you're TA, because it doesn't seem like you intended any malice. But why not just leave it there for a day? Or post on your neighborhood page that you had found it? It's not rubbish, to me it would be a lost item. It's not the same as an empty chip bag. If it were a key would you have tossed it? NAH (but barely.)