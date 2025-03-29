'TIFU by making my girlfriend think I was cheating on her, when I was actually planning a surprise.' AITA?

Well, last Friday it all came crashing down. I came home and found my girlfriend in tears, holding my iPad. Pro tip: if you have Apple devices, they all get your iMessages. 😬 She had seen some of my message exchanges with her best friend about “the plan” and “keeping it secret.”

One out-of-context line from me said, “I can’t wait to finally do this. It’s so hard to keep lying to [Girlfriend].” (I meant lying to her about why I was busy, but ohhh my god, out of context it looked BAD.)

She confronted me sobbing, thinking I was having an affair with her best friend or something. She was shaking, my heart absolutely dropped into my stomach, and I started panicking trying to explain, “It’s not what you think!”