Tinder date 'catfishes' with old full body photos, 'I want to tell her the truth.'AITA?

"WIBTAH for telling Tinder date the real reason I don't want to see her again?"

The short version is ; she's using an older full body pic when she was 100lbs lighter as her main Tinder pic, everything else is heavily filtered, chest up shots. Privately, she's sending old nudes, and heavily filtered shower pics.

She'd mentioned going out with someone who ghosted her after the first date, and claimed to have no idea why. I know why. She's catfishing with old pics.

I told her I wouldn't ghost her, and I'm not trying to be an AH, but I want to tell her the truth when she asks me why I don't want to go out again.