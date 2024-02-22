'Today I messed up by telling my son to physically stand up to his bully.' UPDATED 4X

As a parent, you have to make some tough calls. Luckily, the internet is always here to weigh in with their thoughts on your choices.

In a popular post on the TIFU subreddit, a dad asked if he was wrong after he told his son to defend himself against a bully. He wrote:

"Today I messed up by telling my son to physically stand up to his bully."

Actual f#$k up happened yesterday at the dinner table after school. After effects of my f#$k up have me currently at the ER getting my son checked out for anaphylactic shock. Yesterday, my kid came home and was obviously upset. So I asked him what was wrong (he’s 8 so he still talks to me about this stuff).