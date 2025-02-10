'Today I messed up by calling a family's recently deceased son a moron.' MAJOR UPDATE

For context, I'm a mailman who works out of the mid-west. I don't have to tell my fellow carriers in this area that the past 3 months have been rough. Not only has my city had snow for 3 weeks straight now, but Christmas package volume hasn't gone down very much.
I've been working from 8 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday for these 3 months, just trying to keep up with the volume. It's also been VERY cold, and all around I've been extremely stressed out and tired. Well yesterday was no different, as I was told first thing in the morning that I had two routes I had to get done on my own, plus any extra packages when I got back.
Not only that, but my pro-master (a bigger mail truck) had been taken on Sunday for maintenance and I'd have to take a much smaller Metris car. This means I'll have much less space for all the mail and packages, but Metris' cannot drive through any amount of snow.
Not joking, a light dusting on the road will result in you getting stuck. So I was already tired and very frustrated. Fast forward to halfway through my day, and I'm delivering packages to a nicer neighborhood. I see the house that I'm dropping a package at doesn't have any open spots to park on the street, except for in front of their neighbors fairly long driveway.
It's not uncommon for us carriers to block a driveway for a minute to just drop off a package, so I don't think anything of it. Well I couldn't see the end of the driveway due to the other cars, and as I turn to park I realize that at the end of their driveway is a pretty large pile of snow. I try to break and turn, but it was too late. I land right in the middle of this snow pile, completely stuck.
I try in vain to get myself out, but for safety reasons we aren't allowed to dig ourselves out. So I have to call the office to get a tow truck, which I'm told make take an hour to get their. This means I'll have to stay an extra hour to get the rest of the packages delivered. Pretty obviously, I'm absolutely livid at this point, cursing up a storm in my car.
Well down the driveway comes a man who doesn't look very happy. He throws up his arms in that "Wtf are you doing??" Pose, which just makes me more mad. I get out and snap him a "Can I help you?" He snaps back at me with a "What are you doing blocking my driveway?" This is where I f--ked up. I'm usually very calm and polite with customers, no matter how rude they are to me.
But today I just couldn't control myself, and I say "Well it looks like someone was too lazy to shovel the snow on their driveway into their yard, and instead piled it in the street." The man gets red in the face and looks like he's going to scream at me, but takes a deep breath and says "My son shoveled this for me" Without even thinking about respond "Well you're son is a f--ing moron."
I again expect him to yell at me, which in hindsight is exactly what I wanted him to do. Instead he stumbles back like I struck him, and I see tears start to pour from his eyes. He immediately turns and half runs up the driveway, and I can see he's sobbing. I instantly feel confused and extremely guilty, because mailman or not there was no reason for me to speak to him that way.
So pretty quickly I follow him up the driveway, where I see their cars parked
On both of the back windshields is a sticker of a boy, with text on top and bottom that says (using a fake name):
RIP Riley, we'll miss you. 2008-2025
I feel like I was slapped in the face. Their child had passed 2 weeks ago. I walk to their door in a daze and knock. Both parents answer, a mix of fury and anguish on their faces.
That's when the stress and exhaustion from the past 3 months and the intense guilt I was feeling hit me like a brick wall. I dropped to my knees and began to cry, trying to tell them I was sorry in between sobs. To my astonishment, both parents dropped next to me, wrapped me in a hug, and started to cry with me.
We stayed like that for a few minutes until I got my crying under control, and I told them why I was so angry and how sorry I was. The dad put his hand on my shoulder and told me he forgave me, which brought on more tears. We introduced ourselves and talked for a bit, but eventually I had to go wait for the tow truck in my car.
But as I was waiting, they both came out with winter gear and snow shovels. They were offering to dig me out, which I vehemently refused. I told them I didn't at all deserve their help, but the mother told me "I cleaned up my son's messes for 16 years because I'm his mother, that doesn't stop just because he passed" which caused me to cry even more.
They eventually got me out, and I exchanged phone numbers with them and told them I'd invite them over for dinner later this week. They accepted, and now my wife and I are going to cook them a veritable feast this coming Saturday.
TL;DR: I f--ked up by getting angry at a family's son for shoveling the snow in their driveway onto the street, not knowing he passed a few days later.
wloven wrote:
I think...these parents are friends of mine. They lost their 16-year-old son a few weeks ago. They are good people, it definitely sounds like them. It really struck me to read this story and have all the details match up. It's been so surreal watching them go through this.
cyberphilic wrote:
My favourite part is that you realised your behaviour was wrong, went to apologise, then realised their child had passed. You were going to say sorry regardless. Not faultless, but a good recovery. Good job bud. Glad some good came out of it too in that you will see them again.
heat200 wrote:
This was worth the read. Honestly it’s easy to lash back and forth in the heat of things, but sometimes just falling into a deeper level of understanding out of empathy, it really opens you up to important/impactful moments, thanks for sharing!
zennim wrote:
A mistake done when in a stressed day pales in comparison to the immensity of your soul in being able sympathise and share your heart with them, you are a good and kind person OP, not everyone would think about the dad who went back home crying. You done good in the end, that is what matters.
So first things first, I'd like to say thank you to everyone who posted love and support on the original post! I apologize for not responding to any comments, I really thought I was gonna get torn up in the comments so I muted the post right after I posted it.
I wasn't going to post the story in the first place, but a friend of mine told me about this sub and told me people would love to hear the story. I'll be more active on this post. Now as for an actual update, the parents did have dinner with my wife and I last night, and they are absolutely wonderful people!
They (40 and 42) are quite a bit older than my wife (28) and I (27) but that didn't matter in the slightest. We had my family's famous goulash with a very nice bottle of wine they brought with them, and talked almost the whole night. At one point I did work up the courage to tell them about the post, and they were a bit apprehensive at first.
But once I read some of the wonderful comments you all had wrote (I did not read them the absolutely disgusting comments some people left) they felt absolutely blessed that so many were supportive of their family and our new friendship. The father did have something he wanted me to include in this update.
Before he had his son, he was a lot like me. Very quick to anger, prone to flying off the handle if he was having a bad day. When he had his son, he got a bit better, but was still an angry person overall. When his son died, he had an absolute meltdown, and said some very hurtful things to family members who were trying to be supportive.
He's going to feel guilty about that forever, and made a promise to both his wife and son that he would keep his anger under control. Well then along comes me, his first real test of his new promise. He told me he genuinely believes that his son sent me as a real test to the promise he made him.
He encourages everyone to do the same, to approach others with compassion and kindness before anger, as none of us truly know what battles everyone around us is fighting.
TL;DR: My previous outburst of anger has led to a lifelong friendship.
lilimxfi wrote:
This is the most beautiful update to a TIFU I've ever seen on here. I'm glad that the moment of anger turned into something beautiful. I'm not a believer in fate or what have you, but if ever there was a case to be made for "some things really do happen for a reason," it's this.
Thank you for updating, I've been thinking about that post and it's amazing to see that you've connected like this and forged a friendship. My faith in the kindness of humanity's been restored on this one. 💚
OP responded:
Thank you so much! I'm also not a huge believer in fate, but I'm definitely having some second thoughts as well.
bluisthewarmestchz wrote:
I’m just so glad there was room for expansion, forgiveness, healing, and connection. I empathized (my favorite sin) with so many aspects of both sides of your original post -you and the dad, the anger of having to choke down the shit we’re being handed, the weight of grief, etc. What a light to shine on the human condition and how it can triumph. I love this for all of you. 💕
OP responded:
Thank you!! This whole experience is going to remain at the forefront of my mind for the rest of my life, and I hope to continue spreading compassion everywhere I go.
enviromo wrote:
Oh man, I'm crying. Thank you for sharing and please thank your new friends too. I'm going to stop with the internet today and go be kind to myself and my dog and everyone I see.
OP responded:
Yes! Remember to be kind to yourself as well as others. And give your dog a belly rub from me!!