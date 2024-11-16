'AITA for letting my toddler go through his aunt's purse and destroy makeup and receipts?' UPDATED

Quick FAQ so I don't have to answer the same questions:

1.) As far as my sister goes, she's not working or in school yet. 2.) It's my house, she's living with me until she can get her own place.

3.) My son does go to daycare while I work but due to a recent incident (his teacher tested positive and exposed other staff unknowingly), he's at home. 4.) The living room is babyproofed and it's right next to the office where I work, so I have him in view from the door.

5.) My sister doesn't carry dangerous weapons and I already knew that there wasn't anything hazardous.

6.) Part of my job is to listen to medical training videos and disclaimers and transcribe them/proofread lectures and transcripts and translate shorthand for readers.