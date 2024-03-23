'Pushover' MIL watches grandson wreck her house, then asks to be compensated. AITA?

My MIL (58F) lives far away from us and invited us to her home so she can see her grandson face to face instead of everyday facetiming. Her home is filled with nicknacks etc...

I mean, it is not ideal to have my toddler live in there for a week, but with our parenting style, if we say no, it means no, so we thought it would be manageable with my 24/7 supervision.

What we didn't calculate was my MIL's character. She is not a recovering people pleaser. She is a proud people pleaser. She thinks she is like Mother Theresa, but it is actually one of my husband's traumas that he had to act extra aggresive to people to protect his mother from the people using her.