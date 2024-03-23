'Pushover' MIL watches grandson wreck her house, then asks to be compensated. AITA?

No-Cherry-6260
Sorry in advance for the mistakes I'll make, as English is my second language. I (36F) have a 2.5 years old son. He is energetic and curious, like every child supposed to be.
Meltdowns are age appropriate but he usually doesn't do that unless he misses sleep, gets sick or something like that. I make sure to let him release his energy in playgrounds etc.. everyday so he wouldn't climb furnitures. lol.
Our parenting style is similar to that british show called supernanny . By that I mean, for example, If you don't eat your vegetables, you won't get any deserts. No matter how much you cry won't change that. Or 19:30 is the sleep time after our night time routine.
Unless there is an extreme case, %99 of time he will be in his bed, trying not to be in bed to have more fun. We do a little dance where he comes back to me and I put him in his bed again and again. Rules are the rules.
My MIL (58F) lives far away from us and invited us to her home so she can see her grandson face to face instead of everyday facetiming. Her home is filled with nicknacks etc...
I mean, it is not ideal to have my toddler live in there for a week, but with our parenting style, if we say no, it means no, so we thought it would be manageable with my 24/7 supervision.
What we didn't calculate was my MIL's character. She is not a recovering people pleaser. She is a proud people pleaser. She thinks she is like Mother Theresa, but it is actually one of my husband's traumas that he had to act extra aggresive to people to protect his mother from the people using her.
She started giving my son choclate cake behind my back, because he refused eating his proper meal and I was like "he will eat when he is hungry". Appearently she couldn't imagine a toddler being left hungry by his mother. and since he is refusing the meal, he has to eat something, right?
Whenever my son has meltdowns for the things that I wouldn't let him do, she saves him from his despot mom and does the thing with him... because she couldnt bare watching him cry like it is the end of the world.
Thanks to her weeklong actions, now my son thinks my MIL overrides my rules. If he cries enough he can get what he wants. So now, he doesn't stop crying for a looong time, since eventually his angel of a gramma will save him.
Today I woke up with the flu, and my MIL volunteered to babysit him. After a few hours, she came to my room asking for me to pay for her kitchen cabinets. Apparently he was banging a ladle on the cabinet doors and made a lot of dents on the paint.
I was like, "where were you when it happened?" She was right there, she wouldn't have left him alone, of course. "why didn't you take the ladle from his hands?" well he didn't let her...
After the meaningless back and forth with similar questions, I already had a headache from my sinus. I just went back to sleep saying "No I won't pay, and it seems like you need to discipline your grandson and be the bad guy for the first time." Now She is crying in her room so AITA?
sopranna23
NTA. Your son didn't "let" his grandma take the ladle back? Assuming your MIL has perfectly functional hands, she should've easily been able to take a ladle from a toddler.
Normally, I would say that parents are responsible for anything their child breaks, but it sounds like Grandma didn't want to discipline your son under any circumstances but has no reservations about making it your problem.
And if your MIL were better about enforcing rules and boundaries in the first place, your son probably wouldn't have been able to get ahold of the ladle and use it to hit the kitchen cabinets hard enough to cause noticeable cosmetic damage.
Sadly, it sounds like these kinds of problems will persist unless you set hard ground rules with your MIL. It'll take a while to get your son to stop associating his grandma with laxity in the rules, and he'll keep pitting the two of you against each other.
asecretnarwhal
The parents are responsible if they are the ones watching the child. With a babysitter, it’s a more complicated question but if the babysitter could have stopped the damage (or anticipated and prevented it), it’s definitely on them and not the parent.
Senator_Bink
NTA. I wouldn't worry about it. If she can't manage to stop a 2-yr-old from denting her cabinets while she's standing right there, she's not going to be able to get money out of you, either.
Discount_Mithral
NTA. Sounds like grandma f*cked around and found out. You were doing right by your child, and she decided she knew better. The price for that sounds like new paint. Hopefully she learns her lesson on this one and grows a bit of a backbone with her grandson.
SomeoneYouDontKnow70
NTA. Why should you pay for the damage caused by your son when you MIL, who volunteered to babysit him, was supposed to be watching him? If she doesn't want to discipline the child, then she shouldn't volunteer to watch him.
Let me tell you a true story about myself. My parents left me alone with my grandmother on their date night, and I started chewing on a cord that was plugged into an electrical outlet.
My grandmother, like your MIL, didn't want to make me cry, so she just let me keep chewing on it until I eventually broke through and got electrocuted, burning a giant hole in the side of my mouth that left a scar that remains over 50 years later. Refusing to discipline a child is not an act of love; it's an act of laziness.