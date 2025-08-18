'I told my boyfriend that I'm no longer interested in marriage.' AITA? UPDATED

I think that this new ( and powerful) attitude of yours is shaking up the power balance in your relationship and your BF is trying to steer back to where you were.

Seven months later, the OP returned with an update.

Okay so things were a little tense over the next few days because we were either fighting or just not talking to each other. He even moved into the spare bedroom one day and he stopped giving me money for his share of the streaming services that we both use and I technically pay for.

I even but to mute his mama and brother for a little bit. Then once Valentine's Day was right around the corner he did a complete 180 and started speaking to me again and even apologized for his initial reaction and seemed really receptive to hearing my reasons.