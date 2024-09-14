'AITA because I told my brother he couldn’t afford to have kids?' + UPDATE

It didn’t stop there. The next day, I started getting passive-aggressive texts from my brother’s wife. She said I was a horrible aunt for refusing to help and accused me of “turning my back on family.”

She even brought my job into it, saying I’m privileged because I have a stable high income, and that I “owe it to my niece and nephew” to help since they don’t get to live the same lifestyle I do. She ended the message with, “How can you sleep at night knowing my kids are suffering?” Suffering? They have more new gadgets than I do!

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's update:

SeaworthinessDue8650