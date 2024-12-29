'AITA for telling my dad’s GF the house she lives in is 0% hers and to expect nothing?'

I was absolutely devastated she would even think I would do that. I have been quite generous, always fair and forward. Paid the water bill at almost 200/mo. Buy a pallet of pellets each winter. Got them new kitchen appliances a few years ago. When she realized she had the wrong end of the stick she tried to pretend like it didn’t happen. No apology, just try to sweep it under the rug. I couldn’t let it fly.

I realized there was no way I could now share a roof with this person. I gave it month and then sent her an email explaining I owe her nothing.