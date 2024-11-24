"AITA for telling my dad's wife I don't care that he's cheated on her at least 10 times now?"

My dad cheated on my mom when I (16m) was 4. The reason I know this is because my dad's affair partner/now wife is a messy person and not only is she willing to be the other woman, but she stayed with my dad even though he's cheated on her 10 times that she knows about.

My sister (19f) and I never liked dad's relationship with his wife and we never respected or liked her as a person either. We don't even like him. The only reason I still see him is a judge said I had to and threatened to make my mom pay money to the courts every time if I refused to see him, and I don't wanna do that to her. So I go to their house and try to stay out of the house as much as possible.