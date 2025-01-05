'AITA for telling my ex to give me full custody of our kids if she wants my help?'

About two years later she dated a guy called Shaun and suddenly Shaun was her daughter's real dad and I had peace, which was nice. But they also tried to cause troubles with my sons. Luckily my boys and I had such a good relationship that my ex and Shaun couldn't come between us. My ex and Shaun were together for about 2.5 years maybe 3. He got her pregnant and then they had a son and he left.

My ex yet again tried to get me to take on her other children. She tried to get our children against me. The courts ordered her to attend therapy and parenting classes. Custody was not changed, we always had 50-50, but she was told there would be monetary fines if she engaged in alienation again. I was also able to get our children therapy at this point.