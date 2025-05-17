'WIBTA if I told my fiancé I wouldn’t come to our wedding if he insists on inviting his friend?' + UPDATE

Ok_Collection5842

It’s good that you are pumping the brakes on the wedding. In your first post you said that your relationship is great except for Julia, but what does that mean? From what you describe your finance doesn’t respect you, he minimizes your feelings and pretend you’re overreacting, and he goes to his hometown without you and does who knows what with who knows whom.

He lied to you about having sex with Julia (he lived with her for pete's sake). His friends are barely legal adults, decades younger than him. And his family went from liking you to hating you, but doesn’t sound like he’s on your side with them either.