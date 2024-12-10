'WIBTA if I told my friend my concerns about her relationship?'

This will probably sound disjointed. I have a friend (30F) who has been with her boyfriend (39M) for 7 years. They have 2 kids (5M, 1M), and I have concerns with their relationship.

They met at work when she was 23 and he was 33 and moved in together within a few months. When I found this out my head immediately screamed "red flag". Apparently he turned up 90 minutes early for his shift specifically to ask her out before she went home for the day.

She was not long out of a neglectful relationship at the time, and it's likely he knew given she didn't exactly keep it secret and their workplace is one that, stereotypically, is full of gossips.