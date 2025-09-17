'AITA if I told my best friend's boyfriend that she cheated on him last weekend?' UPDATED

"AITA if I told my best friend's boyfriend that she cheated on him last weekend?"

I'm feeling a bit conflicted because my absolute best friend of 11 years made a pretty big mistake last weekend. We went out downtown for drinks and dancing because her relationship has been a bit rocky lately. They have been together for 8 years and have two kids together. Last weekend she said she was going to break up with him so she slept with a guy she met while we were at a bar.

In the last week her and her BF have decided to stay together and she told me she is taking what she did to the grave. I told her that he really deserves to know. She has been cheated on before so she know how much it sucks. I feel like I'm in a weird position because my loyalty is to my friend by my morals are loyal to anyone.