Woman tells BF he's 'too weak' to vacation with her, says 'he can't even drink water.' AITA?

So the thought of 10 days of me having to worry about him, likely have to help him out a lot, and the real risk that he may not be able to even finish the trip at all had me really start to dread the trip.

I ended up having to tell him that I really want to do this trip solo, as I originally planned it. I am a professional rider, and I want to get the most out of this trip. He's mad at me and will not acknowledge his physical impairments...AITA?

Here are the top comments from the post:

medium_buffalo_wings says: