'AITA if I told my brother and SIL that they are ridiculously over feeding their child?'

She refuses to try anything new, and her parents will make separate meals for her every time they eat. Not one of these meals has ever been healthy. I once watched them feed her, over the course of the day, those pancakes wrapped in sausage with a ridiculous amount of syrup. She ate the entire box of 10 in one day. And they always give her seconds with dessert because she begs.

This is obviously a huge cause of concern for me. She is a wonderful little girl otherwise, and has told me about how much she is being bullied in school already because of her weight. She is in Kindergarten! I hate to watch them ruin this little girls life because they give in to her every whim on what she wants to eat. It's clear she has an eating disorder at 6!