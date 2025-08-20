'AITA if I told my ex that his new GF told me to 'back the f off already?' UPDATED

The latter part is kind of where he spoke up - mostly to snort 'you idiot' - and then he told me he already knew that she'd texted me cos my boyfriend told him (they're friends and co-workers). My boyfriend apparently noticed that I was more upset than I wanted to let on and asked my ex to call me 'cos something happened between her [me] and your [my ex's] girlfriend'.

(Which makes sense, btw. I’ve asked my boyfriend if my behaviour with my ex was ever uncomfortable or inappropriate after the GF texted me, just to make sure I wasn’t doing something wrong without being aware of it AND I have been stewing over this mess for like, nigh a week, so yeah. Not surprised my boyfriend noticed something was up.)