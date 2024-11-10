'AITA for telling my fiancée my stepdaughter isn't mine, sort it yourself?' UPDATE/RANT

I'm a 27-year-old man, and my fiancée is 30. We’ve been together for nearly four years. I have a six-year-old son, and she has an eleven-year-old daughter from previous relationships. Up until now, we've never had any issues regarding the children.
Yesterday, her daughter was set to go on a camping trip for a friend’s birthday, where they'd be doing activities like kayaking. My fiancée dressed her in a dress, and I mentioned to her that it didn’t seem like the right choice for the occasion.
She seemed offended and said her daughter could wear whatever she liked and that it wasn’t a man’s place to judge. I tried to clarify what I meant, but she cut me off, saying, “She’s my daughter, not yours.”
I took my son to a pre-planned match when my fiancée rang me. It turned out the birthday girl’s mum had told her daughter she couldn’t go in a dress and needed to wear a tracksuit or something similar, so they didn’t let her on the bus.
My fiancée then asked if I could leave the match early to drive her daughter to the activity centre. I replied, “Why should I? She’s not my daughter, and I’m here with my son.” Neither of us are talking now. I do pity for my stepdaughter and I wasn't being spiteful. My son was looking forward to it and it would b2 about 4 hours of travel. AITA?
Who sends à girl KAYAKING in a dress????
Someone who's clearly never been kayaking 🤦♀️
I've never been kayaking either, but common sense still tells me that a child in a dress is wildly inappropriate for the activity.
NTA lol you tried to help her, and she told you to butt out. Make sure you get an apology.
Embarrassed_Basis160 OP replied:
Yeah I'd say I'll be waiting for an apology.
Dollars to donuts you’ll be waiting for a while. I’m gonna say this just in case, while waiting be sure to spend time with your stepdaughter. Don’t let her get caught in the middle between you and her mom butting heads. Regardless of who’s TA (it’s not you but that’s irrelevant) she doesn’t need this s%$#.
Embarrassed_Basis160 OP replied:
Yeah I'm taking her and my son to the camp next weekend instead. We won't do the camping part but we'll do the activities. That's of course if I'm allowed to take her. My fiancée is obvously invited too but only if she wears a dress. I'm joking.
Yeah her reaction was a bit intense. I can’t believe she even asked you. Also weird if she is camping that she had no change of clothes at all…my kids have worn dresses camping and can do all activities in them so honestly weird she wasn’t able to get on the bus, why wouldn’t the organizer provide a materials list.
You were a little spiteful in the words you used. Btw. But still NTA. You shouldn’t have to abandon your son to drive your step daughter for hours for not doing the thing you’d recommended in the first place. Why isn’t she driving btw?
Embarrassed_Basis160 OP replied:
It was for one day, camp that night and then go home next morning. They were told a change of clothes wouldn't be needed although I'm surprised too. If they got muddy or whatever. She doesn't drive. We live in the city so she normally uses public transport.
Edit: From what I get, I was a bit of an AH she was a bigger AH so I'm gonna try and talk it out and see what we both want.
I had a conversation with my fiancée, and she asked why I would say something hurtful. I replied I was just repeating what she had said to me earlier. Then she asked if I loved "her daughter," and I said I did.
She asked if it was as much as I loved my son, and I responded, "almost as much." She got cranky. I asked her if she loved my son. She said no. I asked if she loved me, and her answer was "sort of."
She started crying, woke up her daughter, and told her they had to leave (though I hadn’t told them to go). I said we could talk about it tomorrow, but she insisted, saying he doesn’t want us anymore.
I told her that I never said that. Her daughter began crying and didn’t want to leave, but her mother said don't let me leave on my own. He doesn’t want you. I reassured them both that they were welcome to stay.
My fiancée decided to leave (without her daughter), and now she's not answering. When I spoke to my daughter's father, he just laughed and said she couldn’t even hold off on the crazy until after the wedding.
Bullet dodged.
Embarrassed_Basis160 OP responded:
Bullet dodged until she remembers her daughter is still living with me. One last visit of crazy when she decides to collect her.
I also wonder how she treated OPs son...
Embarrassed_Basis160 OP responded:
My son is very upset by her going. Her daughter less so. Apparently I don't toast pop tarts as well as she did according to my son.
Why do you want to stay in this relationship??
Embarrassed_Basis160 OP responded:
I dont. When she said that about my son, it was over. I just didn't think waking up her daughter and leaving in the middle of the night was a good thing to do.
You said she's much nicer in your OG post but it doesn't sound like it. Sounds like you've been putting up with crap and somehow making it work nd maybe even being in denial. I just feel bad for the daughter.
Embarrassed_Basis160 OP replied
Maybe I was. I have a feeling she has a guy lined up and that's how it switched so quickly but who knows. They are having a PJ day today. She's definitely sad but I'm sure there's more s%^$ to follow .
What she left her child and can’t be contacted? She sounds unhinged and you have dodged a bullet.
Embarrassed_Basis160 OP responded:
Yup very much so.
That poor 11-year-old girl. This won't be the last time she has her life uprooted by her unstable mother.