'AITA for telling my fiancée my stepdaughter isn't mine, sort it yourself?' UPDATE/RANT

She asked if it was as much as I loved my son, and I responded, "almost as much." She got cranky. I asked her if she loved my son. She said no. I asked if she loved me, and her answer was "sort of."

She started crying, woke up her daughter, and told her they had to leave (though I hadn’t told them to go). I said we could talk about it tomorrow, but she insisted, saying he doesn’t want us anymore.

I told her that I never said that. Her daughter began crying and didn’t want to leave, but her mother said don't let me leave on my own. He doesn’t want you. I reassured them both that they were welcome to stay.