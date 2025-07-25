'AITA if I tell my friend what another friend disclosed to me about her husband?'

If they are in an open relationship/swingers, it’s quite frankly none of your business to bring it up. It’s also not any of your business if they decide not to tell you about their life choices. I would just stay out of it.

CakeZealousideal1820 said:

Not like they were hiding. They were in the same place. Not your business to bring it up. You don't know anything about their relationship. Leave it alone.

And 8rustystaples said:

This is called hearsay. You don’t know what happened, because you didn’t see it.

Tina’s idea of “all over each other” may be entirely different than yours and/or the couples’. Unless you personally know what happened, and you know how the other parties would feel about it, it’s not your place to say anything.