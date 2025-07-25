'AITA if I tell my friend what another friend disclosed to me about her husband?'

A few months ago I had a birthday party where I invited some friends, and a group of people I work with. The notable players here are my best friend Tina. A married couple that I work with, Katie and Keith and another married couple, John and Amanda(who is actually employed by Katie and Keith).
After the first bar, a few people left a few people went home, specifically Katie and John and John drove Katie home. Keith and Amanda came to another bar with us essentially trading spouses in a nonsexual way. This was also the first time Tina has met any of them. Honestly I was a little drunk and with my husband most of the night, so I wasn't the most observant person
This past weekend, I met up with Tina for the first time since my party and she brought up how much fun we had. She said to me "Who was the couple that came out with us? They were fun". I said "Oh they're not a couple, they're just friends. Keith's married to Katie and John's married to Amanda". Tina said "oof, well someone better tell Katie and John that their spouses were all over each other".
I asked my friend what she meant and she said "I assume that because they came together and they were all over each other at the bar, holding hands and sh!t, they were married". I confirmed they're not married and my friend again just said "Ooof, well do with that information what you will".
Now I'm struggling to know what to do with that information. As far as I know there's no open marriage or anything. I have also witnessed some questionable interactions at work between Keith and Amanda that I just bushed off because I didn't have enough context or I didn't want to seem nosey.
Idk, would I be the asshole if I mentioned to Katie what Tina said to me? It's been months since this party. I would seem so nosey. We all work together. I don't want to overreact.
mocha_lattes_ said:
You all work together and this is messy. Unless you have a back up job, I would keep yourself out of it and back off from hanging out with them as much. But you also wouldn't be wrong for telling them if you do. Just make sure you have a plan because you could end up needing to leave you job and/or they don't believe you. NTA.
thatttguyyyyy said:
I dont know... you heard this story from someone else, so who's to say it's true or even accurate. Don't go peddling the tea when you're not the hostess, not a good look sis.
[deleted] said:
If they are in an open relationship/swingers, it’s quite frankly none of your business to bring it up. It’s also not any of your business if they decide not to tell you about their life choices. I would just stay out of it.
CakeZealousideal1820 said:
Not like they were hiding. They were in the same place. Not your business to bring it up. You don't know anything about their relationship. Leave it alone.
And 8rustystaples said:
This is called hearsay. You don’t know what happened, because you didn’t see it.
Tina’s idea of “all over each other” may be entirely different than yours and/or the couples’. Unless you personally know what happened, and you know how the other parties would feel about it, it’s not your place to say anything.
It seems like most people are team "Stay out of it". I do admit I have that nagging pain in the pit of my stomach from my past, but I can see why everyone feels like it could blow up in my face.
If anyone is still reading, Tina, my husband, and Keith were all sober, and are sober people outside of this setting. My husband said he didn't see anything, but he said they weren't his primary focus. Me and Katie were both drunk along with another friend who plays no part.
Again, I don't know their marital arrangement, if they're swingers, poly. Like I said it's never come up and I've never questioned it. I've just seen/ witnessed a few interactions between Keith and Amanda that made me question what is going on between them, but I kept myself out of it. I've never seen anything between John and Katie of that nature, but John doesn't work in the building with us.
My employment is not as risk since I with WITH them in a space, but I'm self employed. If something is going on, I guess it all will implode at some point. If I get asked, well who knows what I'll do in that moment.