'AITA for telling my girlfriend I won’t propose again and next time it has to be her?'

I proposed on our holiday to Italy. We had been to Florence and we got a train to Rome and I proposed at a rooftop restaurant that overlooks the Colosseum at sunset and when I popped the question, she said no.

When we got to our hotel room she said she loved me and the ring and did want to marry me but that it was ‘too soon’ and she wanted to wait a little longer but to be honest it seems like she won’t ever be ready if after 8 years she still wants to wait it seems to me like she will ‘want to wait a while’ forever.