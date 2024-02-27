'AITA for forcing my entitled daughter and her bratty kid work in my restaurant as payment for ruining their own lives?' UPDATE.

I was so done with her entitlement that I yelled at her, telling her I was still her mother and she had no right to raise her voice at me. I admit I did say some not very nice things, but I felt like she really needed to see how badly she messed up her life and is messing up Nora's life as well. At last, I told her that both she and her daughter better not act up, or I'll kick them out of my house then and there.