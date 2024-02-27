'AITA for not letting my stepsis in my bridal party because she lied to my family about being part of my wedding?'

But it became this thing between them all, and when we went shopping for the bridesmaid and bridesman outfits and she wasn't invited, they decided she was being treated as less than in the bridal party... which she was never a part of it.

I got so many texts, DMs, and voice calls about this and how could I do that and how could I ask her and then treat her so differently. I told them all I never said a thing, I never asked her, I never ever implied I would ask her. But they all said they knew that wasn't true and they wouldn't have been as excited for my stepsister if I hadn't asked.