'AITA for telling my sister her baby isn't a real baby?'

My sister then told me that there was no way that my fiance could afford my ring (true if it was a mined diamond it would be 10x the price and my fiance is a second year resident) and that I should test to see if it's a real diamond. I replied that since it's a lab diamond it was a lot less expensive.

She then proceeded to tell me how lab diamonds aren't real diamonds and since they're made in a lab it doesn't hold the same sentimental value. My sister's ring is a small 1ct mined diamond and it's beautiful, I never said anything bad about her ring and it suits her. I tried to laugh it off and I told her that I asked for a lab diamond and that I don't want a mined diamond.