'AITA for telling my sister I don’t want her life after she said I want to be her?'

Anyways Shannon and I got into an argument at a family event. My dad was hosting it and invited me. At dinner she said in front of everyone “you’ll grow up soon. Not everyone is ready for real adulthood”

After she said that I said, ”Adulthood isn’t a competition. I’m just choosing to be stable.”

She then said, ”Why are you defensive? You wish you had what I had.” She laughed after that.