'AITA for telling my son that I'm not his biological father after my wife cheated?'

phobacc1

Icewater-907

Please make sure to talk with your son to tell him none of this is his fault and would be a good time to tell him know how much you love him.

ExactTricks OP responded:

Yes for sure, I have been doing that a lot over the past week and will continue to do that. To be honest, we were always close, but we have somehow gotten even closer over the past week. He is also self assured, he knows it is not his fault and it is his mom's fault, and he has a steely determination on wanting nothing to do with her.