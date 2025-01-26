"AITA for finally telling my neighbor to stop calling the cops on kids?"

So, I (32F) have lived in my neighborhood for a few years now. It’s a nice, quiet area well, quiet until the kids go outside to play, which, you know, is just what kids do. My own sons and a bunch of other kids from the street love riding their bikes, playing tag, kicking a soccer ball around, whatever. Just normal kid stuff.

But my neighbor let’s just call her Karen because, well, you’ll see hates it. She’s called the cops on them four times in the past couple months because they’re "too loud." And we’re not talking like, screaming at the top of their lungs at midnight. This is just kids laughing, talking, playing like kids have done forever. It’s not a retirement community, it’s just a normal suburban street.