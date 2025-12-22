'AITA if I told our parents what my brother has been telling me in confidence?' UPDATED

"AITA if I told our parents what my brother has been telling me in confidence?"

I (23) have a younger brother "Lou" (19) that's in his first few semesters of college. Lou's been regarded as the 'more academically gifted' of the two of us our whole lives.

More and more pressure was put on his grades, his classes, his college the older he got and the more he continued to 'prove' his intelligence. It was never really his desire to do anything of that sort, he got forced into it by our mother (54) who, herself, was a Salutatorian of her class and a Temple Law grad.

My issues with my mother are for their own post, but I was kinda put to the wayside as a failure when it came to academics, and the pressure hit my brother hard as the younger of us. Nowadays, Lou has little to no motivation to do anything.