'AITA for telling my pregnant sister to lower her expectations for me as an uncle?' UPDATED 2X

1. They never asked for it. Not once during the entire conversation did any of them bring up my stepson. They only talked about my sister's baby and how I should be part of it's life. This was telling to me. I think them continuing their relationship with my son is mostly to get me involved with her child at this point, because

2. My sister and parents are notorious score keepers. I used to be as well but have worked hard to break the habit and still am working on it because I still catch myself doing it from time to time. I think if we kept allowing them to do things for my son it is almost certain we'd eventually hear from them "we did it for you it's time to reciprocate."