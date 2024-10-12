'AITA for telling my sister she deserved to lose her job after sabotaging mine?'

Here’s where things took a turn. About six months ago, Rachel lost her job due to company downsizing. It was tough on her, and I tried to be there for her as much as possible.

But during that time, she became bitter and resentful—constantly making passive-aggressive comments about how “easy” my job must be compared to hers and how graphic design wasn’t “real work.” It hurt, but I bit my tongue because I knew she was going through a rough patch.

Then, three months ago, a major project came up at my job. It was a huge deal, and if I nailed it, it would mean a big promotion. I was under a lot of pressure, and while I was working late one night, Rachel called and asked to hang out.