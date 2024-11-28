'AITA for not forgiving my sister and telling her fiancé the truth?'

Several days afterward my sister showed up and was pissed off at me for telling him what I did because he left her. She told me I should be willing to put the past behind us and reconcile and to stop treating her like she's a criminal or evil. She said I act like she repulses me. I told her because she does.

And I told her my feelings had not changed at all in 7 years. She cried and told me one of us could die and we'd never reconcile if I'm not willing to try and I said I would not care. I told her she could die tomorrow and I would not regret my decision not to reconcile. I told her I no longer cared what happened to her or if she was okay or not. She left in tears.