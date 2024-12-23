'WIBTA if I told someone the truth about why they were being excluded from group activities?'

He was still invited to Thanksgivings and big events like weddings, but casual family get-togethers like a game night or Sunday brunch, people have left him out. And this is a family that does a lot together.

He has noticed and actually messaged me asking if I knew why the family isn't including him in things. I guess he sees me as another "outsider" so feels a connection. WIBTA if I told him the truth? Because the truth is that most people don't like his personality.

He's loud, abrasive, pushy, and inconsiderate. If you can him out on any of that, he will just say he's "fierce" and people need to learn how to deal with it. He changes the energy of any event he gets invited to.