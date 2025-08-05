'I told my wife she couldn't pull off parenting without me during an argument. AITA?' UPDATED 3X

I can tell I messed up just by the face she give me Her- “Fine. Never mind. Forget I asked. Heaven forbid.” Now I’m sensing some attitude and know I’ve misstepped here. So I say.

Me- “No it’s fine I’ll take care of it all. Go take a break.” To my complete shock, in front of our kids who I admit aren’t paying us much attention, but are still close my wife says.

“I said never f#$^%ng mind. I’ve been running around on my feet all day watching our kids and other people’s kids and heaven f#$%$ng forbid I ask for twenty minutes to myself.”