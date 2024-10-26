'AITA for telling my wife the day before our daughter’s graduation that I'll be divorcing her?' UPDATED

My daughter of course was really sad about hearing it, and she even broke down in tears, but divorce is just a part of life, and both me and her mom still love her. She is at college now, and I'm sure she'll get over it soon.

And I don't really have a mid life crisis or some other woman. I'm not even looking to date, at least for the next few years. My focus is on myself, and my family of origin.

4 days later OP came back with this update:

My daughter called me last night and told me she came across the post I had posted, and after reading my comments, she asked how I could be so cruel to her mom. She then told me she was going to temporarily go low contact with me.