"AITA for telling my wife to go to a mental asylum after she told my sister to dress modestly?"

My wife, my sister, and I went on a 1 week vacation last week. I had just gotten my bonus, and wanted to use it on the vacation. I asked my sister if she wanted to join us because she was still really sad about breaking up with her fiance who had cheated on her, and I wanted to get her mind off of it. My sister was really excited about the trip.

Our vacation was amazing, however, my wife and I did have a minor argument during the vacation. For the vacation, I had booked two separate rooms at the hotel, one for my wife and I, and one for my sister. I did give my sister our spare hotel room key and she was free to come in anytime she wanted.