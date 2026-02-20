'Tomorrow, my boyfriend is going to ask me to marry him and I'm going to say no.' UPDATED

I asked him if that meant he wanted to try something like therapy and he said yes. He was very hurt though I could tell, it pained me to see someone I love so much go through that but this was the only option. I didn't want to get married while he was still this way. We cried more, went for a walk, and I felt hopeful about our relationship for the first time in a while.

I think we forgot that love isn't always enough (as someone pointed out in the comment section). I want to understand him more and I can see that he wants to try and be better with his insecurities and instincts. I know it will be slow, the whole process. I know he won't magically change. But I'm okay with that. I'm booking an appointment soon.