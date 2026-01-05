'AITA because I took back my disabled parking placard from my mom? Now my whole family hates me.'

That really upset me because people who can’t walk at all need that space to get in and out safely, without risking damage to cars or being blocked in. My placard was hanging in the window. I wasn’t with her. I had a spare key, so I unlocked the car and took my placard. I knew the car could get ticketed or towed without it, but she’d already been warned not to use it without me.

I also went into the store to try to find her to warn her, but couldn’t. I finished shopping and went home. Later, my mom got home and said someone had stolen my placard from her car. She said the doors were locked and had no idea how it happened.