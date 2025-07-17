'WIBTA if I took back the car I was going to gift my GF’s son after she claimed she bought it?'

-The caption didn’t explain the situation as accurately as it should have. This is my first time posting here and to be honest I didn’t expect such a huge response. My goal isn’t to withhold this car, more a question of do I charge her the full amount since she wants all the credit.

-Some people have suggested that I actually want the credit on social media. I wouldn’t have cared if there was no post about it or if she had even said “we” got him a car. What I’m bothered by is her excluding me completely when she felt like she needed to post about it.

-She has not refused to pay for parts. She just hasn’t yet.

-Her son is in no danger of not having a car. She makes good money and if he doesn’t get this car she will likely finance him a nicer one.