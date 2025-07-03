"AITA for touching my boyfriend’s phone because I thought I saw something weird?"

This might seem small but it turned into a much bigger issue than I expected and now I’m second-guessing myself. I’m 24 and have been with my boyfriend, 27, for just under a year. We usually have a good relationship. He’s funny and caring, and when he’s in a good mood, he’s the sweetest person. But lately he’s been distant and stressed, which I understand because of work.

The other night we were watching a movie at his place and he got up to go to the kitchen, leaving his phone on the coffee table. The screen lit up and I caught a glimpse of a notification from someone saved as “S.” with a little sparkle emoji. It disappeared quickly. He never uses emojis in contact names and doesn’t usually get messages that late.