'Toxic' SIL continually comments on teen sister's body, 'I kind of lost it.' AITA?

I kind of lost it and asked to talk to her privately and (not very nicely) told her that she needs to stop projecting her issues with food onto the rest of us and asked if she's trying to fast track my little sister to a disorder. I said her issue wasn't her weight it was her crazy toxic mindset.

Then I said something which I totally acknowledge was over the line: Beth and my brother have been trying for kids for a year or so and I said "if you ever have a daughter you're going to give her your crazy" or something. Now I did NOT mean this to be a barb that she will never have children, but that's how she took it.